No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

Trailing 26-23 at halftime, the Terrapins regained the lead by scoring the first 12 points on the second half.

After Maryland took its largest lead at 48-36 with 11 minutes left, Purdue responded with 14 straight points for a 50-48 edge with 7:42 remaining.

The Terrapins played without leading scorer Eric Ayala, who was out with a wrist injury. Ayala, a starting guard, is averaging 15.1 points. Xavier Green started in his place.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins gave the Boilermakers all they could handle, but came up short in losing for the fourth time in five games.

Purdue: The Boilermakers found a way to win, but it was a rugged showing against a struggling Maryland team without its leading scorer in Ayala.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 3 Boilermakers will likely slide in the rankings with an up-and-down week. After registering an impressive 84-68 victory over No. 13 Illinois at home on Tuesday night, the Boilermakers fell flat in an 82-58 loss at Michigan on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Nebraska on Friday night.

Purdue: At Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) takes a shot while being defended by Purdue center Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) attempts to block a shot by Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) attempts to block a shot by Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) attempts a shot while Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) scores with a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)