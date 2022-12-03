No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said before the game that TCU, with first-year coach Sonny Dykes, already deserved to be in the playoff.

“You look at their strength of schedule. You think about how they’ve performed all year long,” Yormark said. “I think regardless, they should be in, for sure.”

Max Duggan, who went from losing his job as TCU's starting quarterback going into the season to now being a potential Heisman Trophy finalist, threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 110 yards with an 8-yard score with 1:51 remaining in regulation.

Duggan was stopped just short when stretching for another touchdown when TCU had the ball in regulation, dropping his helmet face-first into the turf when looking up and not seeing a touchdown signaled. The spot was upheld after a replay review, and two plays later the quarterback was standing alone well behind the play with his hands on his helmet when Miller, who had a 6-yard TD earlier, was stopped short to give the ball to K-State.

Vaughn’s 44-yard touchdown, including an open-field move that led to a defensive back falling down yards from him, made it 28-17 and capped a drive set up after Julius Brent intercepted a pass by Duggan in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But TCU scored the last 11 points of regulation, including Griffin Kell’s 42-yard field goal with 7 1/2 minute left. The kick ended a drive that Duggan kept alive with a 16-yard pass to Taye Barber on fourth-and-10.

Duggan went to his knees in the end zone, clearly exhausted, after his 8-yard TD run late in regulation. That came right after his 40-yard sprint down the left sideline after scrambling away from pressure on the previous play, though he still had to get up and throw a tying 2-point conversion to tight end Jared Wiley.

He also had runs of 15, 13 and 19 yards on the drive, the longest of those three converting a fourth-and-2 from near midfield. He appeared to throw a 38-yard TD pass after that, but Jordan Hudson was called for offensive pass interference for pushing off to make the catch.

TCU went 92 yards in 13 plays on its opening drive of the game, going ahead 7-0 on Duggan’s 1-yard pass to Barber, but scored only three points its next six drives before halftime.

Kell missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the Frogs' next drive, and K-State capitalized on Howard's 6-yard TD to Ben Sinnott, never to trail again. Howard made it 14-7 with a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Just like 2014, the inaugural season of the four-team playoff, TCU went into its last game before the final rankings at No. 3, with Ohio State fifth.

TCU got left out that time, even after a seven-TD win over Iowa State in its regular-season finale before the Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game later that day to make the playoff and win the national title. But this year, the Buckeyes (11-1) missed their conference title game after a loss last week to Michigan.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero