No. 4 Clemson's game at Florida State postponed

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in a statement "we hope to be able to play Clemson in December.” The Seminoles are scheduled to play Virginia next Saturday.

The ACC also announced several schedule changes. The Louisville at Boston College game recently moved to Dec. 12 will be played Nov. 28.

Wake Forest's game at Louisville will be played Dec. 19 instead of Nov. 28. The Demon Deacons' game with Duke, which was called off for this week, will not be rescheduled.

There have been 18 postponements this week out of 62 scheduled games. It is the 81st on the season since schedules were set in late August — and believed to be the first game postponed on the day of the game.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25