No. 4 NC State women avenge recent loss, top rival UNC 82-63

Freshman Deja Kelly scored 14 points to lead the Tar Heels, who shot just 35% and made 5 of 24 3s on the afternoon.

N.C. State wore pink uniforms for the 16th annual Play4Kay Game, continuing a tradition started by late Wolfpack coach Kay Yow to use a home game to raise awareness and money to fight women's cancers.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels have helped their NCAA Tournament chances in February. The first-meeting upset win was the first of three straight league victories, which had pulled UNC out of a downward trajectory that had seen it lose six of seven. The Tar Heels had a chance at their first regular-season sweep of the Wolfpack since the 2014-15 season, but never threatened a repeat upset.

N.C. State: Aside from Brown-Turner and Cunane, Kayla Jones added 20 points, including 11 in a 29-point third quarter — ending with her muscling up a shot in the lane before the horn — that helped the Wolfpack stretch out a 10-point halftime lead. It's offered a reminder of N.C. State's multiple offensive options with the potential for big outputs at any time.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels play Thursday against Georgia Tech in their final scheduled home game.

N.C. State: Pittsburgh visits the Wolfpack on Thursday in N.C. State's last remaining scheduled home game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

N.C. State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots as North Carolina's Stephanie Watts (5) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as North Carolina's Anya Poole (31) defends during the first half half of a college basketball game in the annual Play4Kay game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman