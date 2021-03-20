No. 4 Oklahoma State survives No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in NCAA

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won its previous 12 games. Liberty was seeking another NCAA upset two years after bouncing Mississippi State in the first round.

Both teams’ fan bases provided loud support in 6,800-seat Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home to IUPUI of the Horizon League and the Indy Fuel ECHL team. Liberty’s socially-distanced fans cheered the Eagles from the eastern end of the 82-year-old arena, where capacity was held at 1,200 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Not to be outdone, several hundred fans on the west end tried to provide energy for the Cowboys. It worked as OSU finished much better than it played for many stretches.

BIG PICTURE

Liberty didn't buckle to the taller Cowboys or 6-foot-8 Cunningham and earned its share of 50/50 balls. McGhee's long-range shooting gave teammates the confidence to contribute and keep Oklahoma State honest defensively. But Liberty went cold several times in the second half.

Oklahoma State's play was uneven for much of the night, but the Cowboys adapted and were able to create opportunities in the second half. They shot just 40% but held Liberty to 36% shooting after halftime, and that made a difference.

Liberty's Darius McGhee (2) fouls Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker (5) as Blake Preston also defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) passes under pressure from Liberty's Darius McGhee (2) as Chris Parker watches during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Liberty's Blake Preston, center, pump fakes Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III in to the air as Kalib Boone also defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (12) passes under pressure by Liberty's Elijah Cuffee, center, during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast