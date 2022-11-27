No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout

"Hats off to TCU. I mean, quite honestly, one of the best teams we’ve played in the last five, six years,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Just a complete team.”

The Frogs, who hadn't won a game by more than 10 points since its Big 12 opener Oct.1, led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter on Millard Bradford's 36-yard interception return for their first defensive touchdown this season. Josh Newton added another one with his 57-yard pick and score after halftime.

“It's good to finally kind of play a game like that. It’s been a while,” Dykes said. “So it’s been kind of nip and tuck.”

It was the most-lopsided loss for Iowa State since 55-3 in the regular-season finale at TCU in 2014, the inaugural season for the four-team playoff and when there was no Big 12 title game.

One-loss TCU went into that game No. 3, but dropped to sixth in the final CFP rankings the next day. That was one spot below one-loss Baylor, the only team to beat the Frogs. Ohio State was fourth after a 59-0 win in the Big Ten title game.

Miller's 25-yard TD run in the first quarter marked his 13th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, the nation's longest active streak. He added a 1-yard score, his 16th of the season, on fourth down at the end of the first half for a 34-7 lead.

Duggan hit a wide-open Geor'Quarius Spivey for a 19-yard TD pass on fourth-and-2 on the game's opening drive. Duggan finished 17 of 24 for 212 yards.

The last time the Frogs got this deep into a season undefeated was 2010, then in Mountain West, when they finished 13-0 and with a No. 2 national ranking after winning the Rose Bowl.

That was a year after Texas finished the regular season undefeated, won the Big 12 title game and then lost in the BCS National Championship Game. Oklahoma was undefeated in Big 12 games in 2016 after starting 1-2 in non-conference games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones had allowed 24 points combined in the first quarter of their previous 11 games. ... It is their first losing record since 3-9 in Campbell's debut in 2016 after taking over a team coming off six consecutive losing seasons.

“I feel like this team has fought, scratched and clawed every way,” Campbell said. "Our tank was on about E.”

TCU: Miller and WR Quentin Johnston (lingering ankle injury) missed the end of the chaotic comeback against Baylor. Miller was back after taking a shot when blocking early in the second half of that game, though Johnston didn't play the regular-season finale on the damp turf. Duggan completed passes to 10 different Frogs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 2 Ohio State's 45-23 point home loss to No. 3 Michigan, the Horned Frogs should move up a spot in the new AP poll Sunday. That could also be the case in the new CFP rankings Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones play their 2023 season opener at home vs. Northern Iowa on Sept. 2

TCU: The Frogs only have to go about 20 miles from campus to play the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium next Saturday.

