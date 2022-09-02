dayton-daily-news logo
Berrettini eliminates Murray in 3rd round | US Open updates

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts during a match against Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray’s bid to return to the fourth round of a major, beating the three-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray's bid to return to the fourth round of a major, beating the three-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Murray, who won his first major at the U.S. Open in 2012, hasn't reached the round of 16 in one of tennis' four biggest tournaments since Wimbledon in 2017, when he was ranked No. 1. He later required two hip surgeries that led to absences from the tour.

Berrettini, the No. 13 seed who was a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2019, will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

___

1:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur made sure there will be at least one top-five woman in the fourth round.

The No. 5 seed rallied to beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, avoiding the type of upset that has filled the first week of play at the U.S. Open.

It's the first trip to the final 16 in Flushing Meadows for the Wimbledon runner-up, who lost in the third round each of the last three years.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the only other top-five player who got out of the second round. Serena Williams ousted No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, and No. 3 Maria Sakkari and No. 4 Paula Badosa also lost their second match.

Swiatek plays her third-round match Saturday.

___

11:20 a.m.

Andy Murray leads off play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 5 of the U.S. Open, trying to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years.

Serena Williams also has her eyes on a spot in the last 16 when she continues what could be her final tournament Friday night against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Murray was to face No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, with a victory sending the three-time Grand Slam champion into the fourth round for the first time since 2017 at Wimbledon. The 2012 U.S. Open winner will have to get by a past Grand Slam finalist in Berrettini, who also got to the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Americans Coco Gauff and Madison Keys were set to follow them with a third-round match.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev plays at night against Wu Yibing, who is trying to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam event since Kho Sin-Khie at Wimbledon in 1938.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts during a match against Andy Murray, of Great Britain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Credit: Jason DeCrow

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Emilio Nava, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot during her first-round doubles match with Venus Williams, against Lucie Hradecká and Linda Nosková, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

