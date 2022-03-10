No. 6 KU cruises past West Virginia 87-63 in Big 12 quarters

The Jayhawks roared to a 19-4 lead thanks to Agbaji and Lightfoot, whose alley-oop bucket sent a T-Mobile Center full of red- and blue-clad fans into a frenzy.

At the other end, Sherman missed a bucket — the 16th miss in the Mountaineers' first 17 shots — and complained to referee Doug Sirmons about the no-call. Sirmons immediately gave him a technical foul, and when Huggins roared off the bench in defense of his player, the Mountaineers' Hall of Fame finalist got two technicals of his own.

Huggins' longtime associate head coach, Larry Harrison, took over when he headed to the locker room.

Wilson took the free throws for the Jayhawks, making five of the six from the three technical fouls, and that gave the Big 12 regular-season co-champs a 24-4 lead.

The lead swelled to 41-19 as the Mountaineers went 5 for 31 from the field in the first half.

And unlike the opening quarterfinal Thursday, when the Horned Frogs dug out from an 18-point halftime hole to beat the fifth-seeded Longhorns, the Jayhawks provided an answer every time West Virginia tried to mount a run.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia again got a big performance from Curry, who came off the bench to score 17 in a first-round win over Kansas State. But the rest of the Mountaineers' backcourt continued to struggle, a problem compounded by their lack of a reliable presence in the post. They were outrebounded 48-27 and outscored 48-22 in the paint.

Kansas shot better than 50% from the field in each half, often getting to the bucket for easy baskets down low. But it figures to have a much tougher time against Eddie Lampkin and the Horned Frogs.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks meet the Horned Frogs, who have never played for a Big 12 title, in Friday night's semifinals.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks to an official after being ejected from the game during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots over West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, right, and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien, left, chase after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) shoots under pressure from Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel