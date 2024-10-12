No. 7 Alabama overcomes botched onside recovery to beat South Carolina 27-25

Jalen Milroe rushed for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and then hit Germie Bernard for a late 34-yard score to help No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) survive the scare.

The Crimson Tide narrowly avoided another upset after losing to Vanderbilt last week, ending a short stint as the top-ranked team in the country.

Milroe delivered when he had to in a game where he was intercepted twice and flagged for intentional grounding on a sack in the end zone for a safety. Facing third-and-10, he found Bernard downfield without a defender anywhere in the vicinity with 1:54 left to cap a 10-play drive.

Milroe was 16-of-23 passing for 209 yards with a touchdown and two rushing scores. Sellers was 23 of 31 for 238 yards with two TDs and the final pick.

The Gamecocks entered the fourth quarter with a lead and had a chance to retake it. But Alex Herrera's 51-yard field goal attempt, which would have been a career long, was short.

Milroe had taken advantage of a Sellers fumble with his 7-yard touchdown run with 10:42 left but the two-point pass failed, leaving it 20-19.

Alabama's 14-0 lead was whittled down to two over the final 1:37 before halftime amid a series of South Carolina's big plays and Tide snafus. It included the safety, turnovers from each team and Sellers’ fourth-and-9 pass to a wide-open Mazeo Bennett Jr. for a 36-yard score.

The takeaway

South Carolina: The Gamecocks largely turned things around after a 27-3 home loss to No. 9 Mississippi, with Sellers outplaying Milroe for much of the way.

Alabama: That dominant first half and win over Georgia seems like a different season now. But like that game, the Tide managed to hold on.

Poll implications

Alabama could fall in the rankings despite the win.

Up next

South Carolina: At No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 19

Alabama: At No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19

