No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

UCLA won the first game 75-59 at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 23 by slowing the pace and shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses. The Wildcats shot 31% and went 7 for 28 from 3 in one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

Arizona got back to its free-flowing, fast-cutting ways against the Bruins early in the rematch. The Wildcats worked the hi-low for a couple of early baskets and hit consecutive 3s to cap a 12-0 run to go up 28-14 midway through the first half.

Arizona kept flowin' and scorin,' shooting 15 of 25 to lead 42-30 at halftime.

UCLA, after a good offensive start, struggled with Arizona's pressure and aggressive switching. The Bruins labored to get good looks and shot 1 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc.

Bennedict Mathurin had the defensive highlight of the first half, rising up to block Bernard's dunk attempt in transition and bringing the crowd to its feet with him.

Scoring was a little more difficult for the Wildcats in the second half, yet they were able to push back the Bruins nearly every time they tried to make a run, keeping the lead near double digits.

UCLA's pressure finally started to wear down Arizona late in the second half. The Bruins held the Wildcats without a field goal for more than five minutes and used a 7-0 run to pull within 64-61.

Arizona wouldn't let them any closer, with Kriisa's 3 keying a strong finish.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA couldn't slow the Wildcats in the first half, but was able to dictate the pace better in the second. It still wasn't enough.

Arizona was at its offensive best in the first half, then labored against UCLA's pressure but found a way to win. Beat No. 19 Southern California on Saturday and the Wildcats could find themselves back in the top 5 in Monday's poll.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays at Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona: Hosts No. 19 USC on Saturday.

Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) defends against UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half of nan NCAA college basketball game in Tucson, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd talks to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UCLA guard Jules Bernard drives past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) shoots over Arizona center Oumar Ballo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives past Arizona guards Justin Kier (5) and Pelle Larsson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives between Arizona's Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)