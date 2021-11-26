No. 8 Mississippi beats Mississippi State 31-21 in Egg Bowl

Makai Polk had 10 receptions for 98 yards and added a two-point conversion. Nolan McCord had field goals of 34 and 29 yards.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Mississippi: Winning a high-risk, high-reward match, was capped by the usual bragging rights. The Rebels won a school-record 10 regular-season games and wrapped up second place in the SEC West race. A New Year’s Six appearance appears likely, accompanied by a Top 10 ranking. Corral, already declared for the NFL draft, remains a dark horse in the Heisman Trophy chase.

Mississippi State: Despite the loss, the Bulldogs exceeded expectations in Mike Leach’s second season, beating No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 24 North Carolina State and winning four of the last six starts. Rogers passed for 300-plus yards for the 10th time this season as Mississippi State trends upward toward postseason play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 8 Ole Miss is in position to move up to a season-high spot pending the results of weekend rivalries.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Awaits a bowl bid, most likely a New Year’s Six appearance.

Mississippi State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Caption Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) leaps over a fallen Mississippi defender for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) attempts to pass as he is tackled by Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores on a 1-yard rush as Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs past Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) and safety Collin Duncan (19) after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) attempts to run past Mississippi defensive backs Keidron Smith (20) and Jake Springer (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis