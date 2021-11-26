dayton-daily-news logo
X

No. 8 Mississippi beats Mississippi State 31-21 in Egg Bowl

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) leaps over fallen Mississippi safety Jalen Green for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) leaps over fallen Mississippi safety Jalen Green for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Nation & World
By CHRIS BURROWS, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Snoop Conner ran for two touchdowns and No. 8 Mississippi scored 21 straight points to beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Thursday night in a windy, rainy and cold Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Snoop Conner ran for two touchdowns and No. 8 Mississippi scored 21 straight points to beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Thursday night in a windy, rainy and cold Egg Bowl.

Matt Corral ran for a touchdown and passed for 229 yards to help Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) overcome an early 6-3 deficit for a 24-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. Corral was 25 of 33 with an interception.

The Rebels finished with 388 yards of total offense, with Connor scoring twice on 1-yard runs during the decisive outburst. He rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries. Dontario Drummond had 13 receptions for 133 yards and Jerrion Ealy scored on a 15-yard run to make it 31-13 lead with 5:35 left.

Mississippi State's Will Rogers was 38 of 58 for 336 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Walley in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs (7-5, 4-4) added an 11-yard touchdown run by Jo’quavious Marks with 2:27 remaining, but could not pull within single digits.

The Bulldogs had 420 yards of total offense, primarily in the final period in the belated rally, but had trouble translating yards into points.

Makai Polk had 10 receptions for 98 yards and added a two-point conversion. Nolan McCord had field goals of 34 and 29 yards.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Mississippi: Winning a high-risk, high-reward match, was capped by the usual bragging rights. The Rebels won a school-record 10 regular-season games and wrapped up second place in the SEC West race. A New Year’s Six appearance appears likely, accompanied by a Top 10 ranking. Corral, already declared for the NFL draft, remains a dark horse in the Heisman Trophy chase.

Mississippi State: Despite the loss, the Bulldogs exceeded expectations in Mike Leach’s second season, beating No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 24 North Carolina State and winning four of the last six starts. Rogers passed for 300-plus yards for the 10th time this season as Mississippi State trends upward toward postseason play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 8 Ole Miss is in position to move up to a season-high spot pending the results of weekend rivalries.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Awaits a bowl bid, most likely a New Year’s Six appearance.

Mississippi State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) leaps over a fallen Mississippi defender for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) leaps over a fallen Mississippi defender for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) attempts to pass as he is tackled by Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) attempts to pass as he is tackled by Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores on a 1-yard rush as Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores on a 1-yard rush as Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs past Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) and safety Collin Duncan (19) after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs past Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) and safety Collin Duncan (19) after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) attempts to run past Mississippi defensive backs Keidron Smith (20) and Jake Springer (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) attempts to run past Mississippi defensive backs Keidron Smith (20) and Jake Springer (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is corralled by Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Caption
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) is corralled by Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

In Other News
1
Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest
2
Singapore to rule Tuesday on disabled Malaysian's execution
3
Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6
4
Former Brazil Olympic boss sentenced to jail for corruption
5
Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top