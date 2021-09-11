No. 8 Notre Dame survives Toledo 32-29 after wild 4Q

The Irish were their own worst enemy in the first half. The Rockets went to the locker room up 16-14 after McDonald’s interception of Coan’s pass intended for Mayer and his 27-yard return for a touchdown with 46 seconds remaining. Toledo’s other points in the half came on three field goals by Thomas Cluckey.

Williams rushed 43 yards for a touchdown on a second-quarter drive led by Buchner to put the Irish up 14-6, then the Rockets scored the half’s final 10 points. Cluckey hit a 23-yard field goal with 1:04 left in the half after Toledo stopped the Irish on a fourth-and-1 run at their own 40 and then McDonald’s interception concluded the scoring.

Coan and Buchner led a 13-play drive that helped the Irish regain the lead, 17-16, on Doerer’s 48-yard field goal with 12:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Toledo: The unranked Rockets came to play, staying close to the Irish with big plays off the arm of Bradley and the running of Koback. They forced three turnovers by the Irish and controlled the clock for 30:04 but were outgained by Notre Dame 449-353.

Notre Dame: The Irish defense struggled again, giving up big plays, and Notre Dame had trouble moving the ball behind its rebuilding offensive line. The Irish finished with 132 yards on 39 carries, with Williams gaining 78 on 16 carries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Despite a close win, Notre Dame could move up a spot depending on poll voters’ opinions of No. 3 Ohio State’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon.

UP NEXT

Toledo: Rockets returns home Saturday to play Colorado State.

Notre Dame: Irish are at home Saturday to host Purdue.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop2

Caption Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) hands off to running back Chris Tyree (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Toledo quarterback Carter Bradley (2) throws while playing Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Toledo running back Bryant Koback (22) gets tackled by Notre Dame defenders in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) celebrates making a fumble recovery against Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn (7) scores a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, right, shakes hands with Toledo head coach Jason Candle after an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST

Caption Toledo head coach Jason Candle roams the sideline before the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ MAST Credit: AJ MAST