No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to be beat VTech 25-24

King, who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, completed 24 of 38.

Hendon Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAYS

Miami: The Hurricanes played well on defense, despite missing a couple of starters. Miami held the Hokies to a season-low 160 yards rushing and sacked Hooker six times, with Jaelan Phillips providing a lot of the pressure.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have lost two straight and three of their past four as they struggle to sustain drives in the second half. Their final five drives ended with three punts, an interception, and on downs. The Hokies need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible for the 28th consecutive season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami will remain in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll and may jump a couple of spots pending the outcomes of other games.

UP NEXT

Miami: The ’Canes host Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies travel to Pittsburgh — if the Panthers are ready to play. Pitt's game Saturday against Georgia Tech was postponed because both teams were having issues with COVID-19.

Virginia Tech's Tré Turner 11 turns upfield after catching a pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker past Miami defender Te'Cory Couch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Miami head coach Manny Diaz of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va.(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker, center, runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry