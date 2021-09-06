No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State

Milton entered the game when Travis’ helmet popped off, and the UCF grad transfer quarterback fired a 22-yard strike to Ja’Khi Douglas — his first college pass since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018. Ward scored his rushing touchdown to complete Milton's first drive.

Milton finished 5 of 7 for 48 yards with three rushes for 6 yards.

Florida State has lost five straight season openers.

Travis started for Florida State, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score. But he also threw three interceptions — two to Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton. The Fighting Irish capitalized all three times by scoring touchdowns.

Jashaun Corbin had an 89-yard touchdown run for Florida State.

TAKEAWAYS

Notre Dame was stunningly one dimensional on offense, rushing 35 times for 65 yards through four quarters. The Fighting Irish instead leaned on an opportunistic defense as well as Coan’s efficiency.

Florida State suffered from three costly turnovers but Milton’s timely passes and running sparked a comeback to tie the game. The Seminoles ran for 264 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame will likely retain its spot in the top 10.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Toledo on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Caption Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown as Florida State defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. (3) hangs onto him in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

Caption Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) intercepts a pass in front of Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (6) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

Caption Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) is chased by, from left, defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (30), and linebackers Amari Gainer (33) and Kalen DeLoach (20) on a long run in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

Caption Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) gets ready to block Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper (91) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

Caption Florida State defensive back Travis Jay (18) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears

Caption Notre Dame linebacker Isaiah Pryor (10) pressures Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) into throwing an incomplete pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears) Credit: Phil Sears Credit: Phil Sears