No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

“We use (the data) to provide a better experience in the future ... whereby customers don't have to think about the next products they want,” Weiss said. “All the insights are being utilized internally in order to provide a better shopping experience.”

Customers must give Carrefour permission to collect their information, Weiss said, which the company promises not to share. But the idea of a vast retail seller collecting reams of data about shoppers' habits already has raised privacy concerns in the United States, where Amazon now operates several such futuristic stores, known as Amazon Go. It's less likely to become a public debate in the autocratic United Arab Emirates, home to one of the world's highest per capita concentrations of surveillance cameras.

With the pandemic forcing major retailers to reassess the future, many are increasingly investing in automation — a vision that threatens severe job losses across the industry. But Carrefour stressed that human workers, at least in the short-term, would still be needed to “support customers" and assist the machines.

“There is no future without humans,” Weiss said.

Caption A man uses a QR code on a mobile phone to enter Carrefour's new cashier-less grocery store in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The Middle East on Monday got its first completely automated cashier-less store, as retail giant Carrefour rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. (AP Photo/Isabel DeBre)