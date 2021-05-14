No charges for Ortiz-Magro after domestic violence arrest

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney’s office and the LA City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie," lawyers Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine said in a statement. "We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly."

They added that Ortiz-Magro “is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time” as he seeks to make himself a "better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”

The reality TV star appeared on MTV’s original “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012 and more recently on its sequel series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”