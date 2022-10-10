No charges for police who killed Molotov-throwing man

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office released the results of an investigation into the officers’ use of force. Citing an imminent risk to officers and the public, Freeman's report said “the fatal use of force was not unlawful and that therefore, there is no legal basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution,” news outlets reported.

Reuel Rodriguez-Nuñez, 37, was recorded on video tossing cups filled with a flammable substance at police officers and their vehicles on May 7 in a parking lot next to a district police station in Raleigh, North Carolina. His family said he was having a mental health crisis.