No Christmas Eve joy for truckers stuck in UK virus gridlock

But France's move was the most dramatic and raised the most concern, since France is a major conduit for trade and travel between Britain and the continent. It led to a feeling of intense isolation on the island nation, since the U.K. relies heavily on its cross-Channel commercial links to the continent for food at this time of year, especially fresh fruit and vegetables.

France defended its handling of the border situation after the EU’s transport commissioner issued unusually strong public criticism.

Commissioner Adina Valean, of Romania, tweeted: “I deplore that France went against our recommendations and brought us back to the situation we were in in March when the supply chains were interrupted.”

France’s secretary of state for European affairs, Clement Beaune, tweeted back that France had “exactly followed the EU recommendation” and is now “more open than other European countries” to arrivals from Britain.

Some European countries relaxed their travel limits on Britain on Wednesday, though many remain in place.

Fears of food shortages added to an already glum runup to Christmas in Britain, where authorities have scaled back or canceled plans to relax restrictions for the holiday as daily virus infections soar and many hospitals are nearing capacity.

China on Thursday became the latest nation to suspend flights to and from the U.K.

Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban was lifted, but those seeking to travel must have a negative test result, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A police officer patrols the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A driver sits in his truck as he speaks with a police officer outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A driver sits in his truck as he waits outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Police officers patrol the area outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Two drivers talk past a lorry displaying a placard reading "Merry Christmas, merci France" outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A ferry stands docked at the port of Calais, northern France, Monday Dec. 21, 2020. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain doesn't reach its shores. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

The ferry, front, arriving from the Port of Dover in southern England, loaded with trucks as it arrives at the port of Calais in northern France, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, while the other one is heading toward Dover. France is banning all travel from the U.K. for 48 hours in an attempt to make sure that a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain doesn't reach its shores. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

People sit in their van as they wait outside the Port of Dover for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

People walk carrying a bag, outside the Port of Dover waiting for a ferry as police block the entrance to the Port of Dover, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Police stand next to an electronic notice that says 'Testing to Commence', which will be a coronavirus test to help clear a backlog of freight, truck and passengers outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Police speak to truck drivers outside the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Health workers escorted by police begin take coronavirus tests of drivers and passengers of truck and cars outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Freight lorries lined up in Manston, after French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume after the coronavirus ban was lifted, but those seeking to travel must have a negative test result, in Kent, England, Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Police stand next to an electronic notice notifying about coronavirus testing to help clear a backlog of freight, truck and passengers outside the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative virus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Police make an arrest at entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as vehicles queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali