No clear winner in Bulgaria's general elections

The center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov has a razor-thin majority over its main contender, the anti-elite There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

The GERB party has won 23.91 % of the votes, while Trifonov’s party gained 23.66 %. The remaining 5 percent are votes from abroad who voted mostly for Trifonov in the previous poll. Four more parties have passed the 4% threshold and will enter the 240-seats chamber.