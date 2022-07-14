No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

“We gathered at my house and we said if it got any higher that we were just going to start heading up in the mountains to try to get safe, but luckily, thank God, we didn’t have to,” Deana Kimbrough told WCYB-TV.

Seth Owens told the station he was among people who sought refuge at a post office and witnessed houses washing away.

“The next thing you know, the house is floating on down through there. … Two of the houses washed off,” he said.

In Whitewood, an unincorporated community with a population of about 500, mud left from the flooding was 1 to 2 feet deep in some places. At least one bridge had collapsed, and one home appeared to have been pulled from its foundation and carried across the street.

Authorities said only one injury was reported, and that was a snake bite. Three roads were closed Thursday, including Route 715, which was expected to remain closed indefinitely because of a bridge that was damaged by the flooding.

Chrimes said one of the biggest challenges for rescue crews was the large geographic area that was affected. He said crews searched 30 miles (48 kilometers) and more than 400 structures.

“We’ve seen everything from the landslides to just flooded roads, where the road‘s been completely washed away, and so that’s presented challenges with getting our teams in and making access,” he said.

“We have the mountains, not a lot of place for the water to go."

Sheriff John McClanahan said the floodwaters were receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews to assess damages to homes and to remove debris and mud from the roadways to get them reopened.

Buchanan County also suffered serious flood damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead. This week's flooding was less severe but more widespread, authorities said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.

A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va.

Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A thick layer of mud was left behind, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A car sinks down into the ground, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood.

A wooden deck rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A house that was moved off of its foundation rests among debris and mud, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A collapsed bridged sits in the river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

Debris builds up against a bridge, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood.

A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood.