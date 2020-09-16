No emergency training for crew on boat where fire killed 34

Boylan could face federal manslaughter counts, and recent court documents say criminal charges are imminent.

Hundreds of pages of documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board provide a detailed look at the boat’s final hours on Sept. 2, 2019.

Sims, who had only been working aboard the boat for three weeks, told investigators he had asked the captain to discuss emergency plans the day before the fire. Boylan reportedly told him: “When we have time.”

“I didn’t know what the procedures were supposed to be,” Sims said.

Other crew members also said they were not familiar with safety procedures.

Sims said he went to sleep after seeing the sparks, and there is no indication in the documents that he reported what he saw.

Sims broke his leg trying to escape the burning boat and sued the vessel’s owner and the company that chartered it, alleging that the Conception wasn't seaworthy and operated in an unsafe manner.

The NTSB said all six crew members were asleep when the fire broke out, a violation of Coast Guard regulations that require a roving watch.

Krisher reported from Detroit.