No hits, no prob: Bucs win with 0 hits, top Greene, Reds 1-0

Cincinnati batters went down in order in the ninth and that was it at PNC Park — no celebration for the Reds, who have the worst record in the majors.

“I mean, to not even get a hit in a game and to get a win, I’m sure that hasn’t happened a lot since baseball’s been going on," Hayes said.

There have been two no-hitters in the majors this season. Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched one last Tuesday against Tampa Bay, and five Mets pitchers combined to hold Philadelphia hitless last week.

Also, Tampa Bay pitchers combined to hold Boston hitless into the 10th inning last month and wound up winning 3-2. That wasn't an official no-hitter, either, because the Rays didn't throw a complete game without giving up a hit.

The second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Greene suffered an injury in 2018 that required Tommy John surgery in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t return to minor league play until 2021. He made the Reds’ roster for the first time coming out of spring training this year.

In his second start of the season, he set an MLB record with 39 pitches over 100 mph, but carried a 7.62 ERA into Sunday’s game thanks in part to majors-leading 11 home runs this season. He has also allowed 15 walks in 26 innings.

Pirates starter José Quintana held the Reds scoreless through seven innings, giving up three hits while striking out five.

Chris Stratton (2-1) pitched around a two-on, one out jam in the eighth. David Bednar worked a clean ninth for his seventh save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was cleared to play after leaving Saturday’s game under concussion protocols after taking a foul tip off his mask, but did not start. Cincinnati added C Sandy León to the taxi squad as a precaution. … 1B Joey Votto (COVID-19 IL) made his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville and went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. … LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) made his second rehab appearance with Louisville since re-starting his rehab following an April setback. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed one run while striking out four.

Pirates: SS Kevin Newman (left groin strain) will start a rehab assignment this week, GM Ben Cherington said. Newman has been out since April 27.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (1-0, 1.59) will start against Cleveland on Tuesday after an off day.

Pirates have not announced a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Cubs in Chicago.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) hands the ball to manager David Bell as he leaves the mound during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro, left, celebrates as teammate Ke'Bryan Hayes (not shown) beats out a fielder's choice, allowing Castro to score from third, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielder's choice off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren(not shown), driving in a baseball game's only run, during the eighth inning in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Greene no-hit the Pirates into the eighth inning before being removed from the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, right, and first base coach Tarrik Brock, center, direct Josh VanMeter (26) toward the dugout after disagreeing on a called third strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Shelton was ejected for continuing the disagreement.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Derek Shelton, left, makes his point to umpire Alfonso Marquez after being ejected from a baseball game during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.