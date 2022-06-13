BreakingNews
Ohio’s new concealed carry law takes effect: What both sides are saying
dayton-daily-news logo
X

No satisfaction: Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off

Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Combined ShapeCaption
Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
The Rolling Stones have canceled their concert in Amsterdam, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

In Other News
1
Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release
2
UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action
3
Hot inflation dims likelihood Fed can achieve 'soft landing'
4
Takeaways: Trump's mind 'made up,' the Giuliani factor
5
Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top