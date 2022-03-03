Hamburger icon
No Senate run for Arizona Gov. Ducey, blow to GOP recruiting

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey re-delivers his State of the State address in front of a Yuma crowd Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 inside Pivot Point Conference Center. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

Credit: Randy Hoeft

By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state's high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall.

Ducey's decision was confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talk.

Ducey also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by The Arizona Republic.

“Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”

Ducey's decision marks another significant recruiting failure for McConnell, R-Ky., and his allies, who also could not persuade Republican governors to enter Senate contests in New Hampshire and Maryland.

