No sentence reduction for man convicted in 2015 Texas attack

Even though Kareem wasn’t in Texas during the attack, Bolton said jurors found Kareem knew Simpson and Soofi were planning the attack in the name of the Islamic State and instructed them on how to use and clean the guns.

Kareem’s conviction for transportation of firearms with intent to commit a felony — for which he received a 10-year prison term -- was overturned in late 2019 because of the FBI’s failure to turn over the video taken outside Simpson and Soofi’s apartment in Phoenix.

The footage showed the pair in religious clothing as they were leaving for Texas to carry out the attack. Soofi wore a handgun on his hip, and both men carried duffel bags to Soofi’s car.

The FBI didn’t turn over the video until nearly three years after the trial.

Bolton had previously ruled the government violated a requirement to turn over evidence that could be used by defendants to support their innocence or question the credibility of prosecution witnesses.

The judge, who concluded the failure to turn over the footage wasn’t an act of bad faith but rather an oversight, granted Kareem a new trial on the charge in question. Prosecutors later declined to retry Kareem on the charge.

Kareem was resentenced on his other four felony convictions, including two involving guns.

“The fact that the felony was dismissed and the government elected not to go to trial on it does not change what I feel is a just punishment,” Bolton said.

Before the new sentence was imposed, Kareem acknowledged going shooting in the desert with Simpson and Soofi the months before the attack, but maintained he was innocent.

He also said he didn’t share Simpson and Soofi’s radical ideology. “I don’t follow that,” Kareem said. “I love my country.”

Kareem’s attorneys pointed out the surveillance camera outside Simpson and Soofi’s apartment didn’t capture any footage of Kareem and argued the footage would have raised doubts at trial because it would be expected that a person serving as a trainer and motivator for such an attack would have been at the apartment to work out last-minute details.

Authorities have said Kareem watched videos depicting violence by jihadists with the two friends, encouraged them to launch violent attack to support the terrorist group and researched travel to the Middle East to join Islamic State fighters.

They said Kareem expressed his desire to strap a bomb on his body to kill nonbelievers and celebrated the 2015 attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in what extremists claimed was retaliation for the publication of cartoons about the Prophet Muhammad.

The camera outside Simpson and Soofi’s apartment wasn’t the first surprising disclosure made by federal authorities since Kareem was convicted in March 2016.

In the months after his trial, authorities revealed for the first time that an undercover FBI agent had exchanged social media messages with Simpson days before the attack and was sitting in a vehicle outside the Garland convention center when the attack began.

As the agent drove around Simpson and Soofi’s car, which had stopped abruptly, the attackers got out and opened fire with military-style rifles. The agent drove away and was stopped by police. Prosecutors said the information about the undercover officer was classified at the time of the trial.