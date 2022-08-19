No Tube: London subway hit by strike, day after rail walkout

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Times Radio that “it’s a kick in the teeth” to the public for unions “to turn round after we provided 16 billion pounds of support for the railways and go ‘Right, well, the next thing we’re going to do is go on strike.’”

More public- and private-sector unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and port workers have all announced walkouts for later this month.

Garbage collectors and recycling workers in Edinburgh, Scotland, began an 11-day strike on Thursday, warning that trash will pile up in the streets as tourists flock to the city for the Edinburgh Fringe and other arts festivals.

U.K. inflation hit a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July, and the Bank of England says it could rise to 13% amid a recession later this year. The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% so far in 2022 as Russia's war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies. Another increase is due in October, when the average bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.

Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continue with nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The gates at Northfields tube station are closed as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continue nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The gates at Northfields tube station are closed as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continue nationwide strikes in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)