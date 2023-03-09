No verdict this week on death penalty in NY bike-path attack

Killed were a woman visiting from Belgium with her family, five friends from Argentina and two Americans.

The jury asked in a note Thursday whether Saipov's threats to behead and attack guards at the federal jail where he has resided for the last five years constitutes a criminal act of violence. They were told that it does not.

Prosecutors have argued that he deserves death for the worst kind of crime imaginable against innocent people.

Defense lawyers argued that the life of someone who aspired to be a martyr should be spared, and he should be forced to finish his life in a high-security prison where someday he may realize the harm he did was wrong.

A day after Saipov's attack, then-President Donald Trump tweeted that Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

After Joe Biden became president, his attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced a moratorium on federal executions, though he has allowed U.S. prosecutors to continue advocating for capital punishment in cases inherited from previous administrations.