Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for chemistry

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in New York. The Nobel Prize for Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Caption
Credit: Angela Weiss

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The 2021 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday, an award that has in the past also honored breakthroughs that benefited the field of medicine

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday, an award that has in the past also honored breakthroughs that benefited the field of medicine.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the recipient at about 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).

It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer A. Doudna of the United States for developing a gene-editing tool that has revolutionized science by providing a way to alter DNA.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Over the coming days prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

FILE - A April 17, 2015 file photo shows a gold Nobel Prize medal. The Nobel Prize for Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)
Caption
Credit: Fernando Vergara

