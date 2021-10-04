Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The pair shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

“Imagine that you’re walking barefoot across a field on this summer’s morning,” said Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee. “You can feel the warmth of the sun, the coolness of the morning dew, a caressing summer breeze and the fine texture of blades of grass underneath your feet. These impressions of temperature, touch and movement are feelings relying on somatosensation.”

“Such information continuously flows from the skin and other deep tissues and connects us with the external and internal world. It is also essential for tasks that we perform effortlessly and without much thought,” said Ernfors.

Perlmann said he managed to get hold of both of the winners before the announcement.

“I (...) only had a few minutes to talk to them, but they were incredibly happy,” he said. “And as far as I could tell they were very surprised and a little bit shocked, maybe.”

Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Caption Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors, right, explains the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. The winners were announced Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee. (Jessica Gow/TT via AP) Credit: Jessica Gow/TT Credit: Jessica Gow/TT

Caption FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel Prize medal. The Nobel Prize in Medicine is due to be awarded on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York.The Nobel Prize in Medicine is due to be awarded on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Angela Weiss Credit: Angela Weiss