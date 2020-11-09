Noem's pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

“In all likelihood, she is keeping this money that she is raising,” Ryan said. “If she were actually interested in raising money for Donald Trump’s own legal efforts, she would use a joint-fundraising committee.”

Federal election law makes it difficult for state campaign committees like Noem's to donate to federal campaigns because it would have to ensure the donations it receives meet federal contribution limits.

Ryan compared Noem's solicitation to Trump's current fundraising push. Trump's solicitation, though billed as raising money for his legal fight, notes that half of contributions will go to pay off general election campaign debt.

“He’s setting the example at the top of the party, at the top of the ticket,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t surprise me to see Noem doing something similar.”

Noem has emerged as a conservative star during Trump's campaign, with her travels to presidential proving grounds like New Hampshire and Iowa fueling speculation that she is eyeing a 2024 run.

The national attention has helped her fill up a campaign war chest, amassing more donations in the two weeks leading up to Election Day than she did in the first five months of the year. She has raised more than $1 million in contributions to her gubernatorial campaign in the last six months.

The Republican governor has increasingly seized on national hot-button issues. Last week, she furthered Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud by tweeting that election systems were “rigged,” even as votes were still being tallied. No evidence of such fraud has yet emerged.

Trump has made an aggressive pitch to donors to help finance lawsuits and encouraged supporters to rally against accepting the results of the election.

Noem has made it clear she will take up Trump's fight. In a Sunday appearance on ABC News, she said, "When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever. So this isn't just about this election, this is about every election in the future."

In this image from video, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited