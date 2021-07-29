Nokia profit substantially up on new operating model, 5G

In 5G technology, Nokia is in a tight race with Nordic competitor Ericsson, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, among others.

Lundmark said Nokia has revised its full-year profit outlook upwards and “we now expect comparable operating margin between 10 and 12% for full year 2021, compared to our previous range of 7-10%.”

“We have executed faster than planned on our strategy in the first half, which provides us with a good foundation for the full year," he said.

Lundmark acknowledged, however, that Nokia faced “headwinds” in markets like the United States ,where the company has lost market share. Challenges also loom in China, where Nokia’s market share has remained low despite the company recently securing an important 5G deal with key operator China Mobile.