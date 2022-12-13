Nolan to debut ‘Oppenheimer’ IMAX trailer with ‘Avatar 2'

The "Oppenheimer" trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens playing the "Avatar" sequel, which begins its theatrical run Thursday. It will not be made available online and is distinct from the trailer that will show on non-IMAX screens.

Nolan’s film, about the enigmatic, Harvard-educated theoretical physicist who helped develop the first atomic bomb, is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” and stars Cillian Murphy in the title role. The thriller explores the paradox of the man who infamously called himself the “destroyer of worlds.”