Nolley 27 points, Memphis 14 3s over Colorado St in NIT semi

The Tigers were a No. 1 seed in the NIT, which was reduced from its usual 32 to 16 teams and is being played in North Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the event's cancellation last year. It is the first time the final NIT games are being played outside of New York City.

After Roddy started the second half with a 3 to get Colorado State within three points, Memphis responded with a 16-3 run in which Nolley hit a 3 and scored seven points.

Memphis made its big run before halftime came, while the Rams missed 10 consecutive shots over a stretch of more than six minutes. After the 3s by Quinones, the Tigers led 37-23 on a jumper by Damion Baugh with 3:40 left in the first half.

The Rams also got off to a slow start, missing their first four shots before going ahead 21-15 on a jumper by Stevens midway through the first half. Stevens hit a 3 in the final minute to cut the halftime deficit to 44-38.

SHOOTING STATS

Memphis shot 55.7% overall (34 of 61), and 51.9% (14 of 27) from 3. The Rams made 38.5% (20 of 52) of their shots against the pressing Tigers' defense, and had 13 turnovers that led to 21 points for Memphis.

UP NEXT

The NIT championship game, more than 1,500 miles from Madison Square Garden, with the Tigers facing the winner of Saturday's other semifinal game that matched No. 4 seeds Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech. Colorado State plays the loser in a consolation game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Colorado State guard David Roddy (21) works against Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries (0) for a shot opportunity in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Lester Quinones (11) positions for a shot as Colorado State guard Isaiah Rivera (23) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Memphis guard Landers Nolley II (3) defends as Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens (4) leaps to the basket for a shot attempt in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez