'Nomadland,' 'Rocks' lead notably more diverse BAFTA noms

More films were nominated, too. A total of 50 films were nominated, up from 39 last year. Amanda Berry, chief executive of BAFTA, said in a video interview that one of the most important parts of the academy's overhaul was getting members to watch more than just the most hyped movies. Despite the pandemic, a total of 258 films were entered into this year's BAFTAs, which the academy said were watched more than 150,000 times through its online platform.

“Hundreds of people were involved in that review. Out of it came a 120 changes that we’ve made across the organization,” said Berry. “But one of the biggest pieces of feedback was that the feeling was that not enough people were watching enough films.”

Nominated for best film are: “Nomadland,” Florian Zeller's dementia drama “The Father,” Kevin Macdonald's Guantanamo Bay drama “The Mauritanian," Emerald Fennell's pitch-black revenge comedy “Promising Young Woman” and Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Up for lead actress are: Bakray, McDormand, Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”). Up for lead actor are Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

The nominations left out some notable performances that have been nominated elsewhere, including Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey"), Sacha Baron Cohen (snubbed for both “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holliday") and both Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried from “Mank."

The nominees for most outstanding British film — a category expanded to 10 — are: “The Dig,” “The Father,” “Calm With Horses,” “His House,” “Limbo,” “The Mauritanian,” “Mogul Mowgli,” “Promising Young Woman," “Rocks” and “Saint Maud.”

The BAFTAs will be held virtually this year from London's Royal Albert Hall and split between two broadcasts on April 10 and 11.

AP's Hilary Fox contributed to this report from London

This image released by Altitude shows, from left, director Sarah Gavron, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu and Bukky Bakray on the set of "Rocks." The film received seven nominations from the EE British Film Academy Awards

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." Chloe Zhao's film received seven British Film Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday.

This image released by Altitude shows, from left, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu, Kosar Ali and Bukky Bakray in a scene from "Rocks." The film received seven nominations from the EE British Film Academy Awards