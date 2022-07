Nominees from 'Succession,' 'Squid Game' react to Emmy nods

___

“My family sacrificed a lot for me to pursue my dreams. There’s always that fear in the back of your mind: ‘Did they sacrifice and give up too much? Am I ever going to achieve this dream that everyone has for me and I have?’ This makes me feel like this and everything was worth it.” – Sydney Sweeney, nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for “Euphoria.”

“We came out of ‘Breaking Bad’ being a great show. It’s one of the best ever on TV. You always want to try to do right by that show — do right by your legacy. It feels like we’re continuing to fulfill the hope that people had for us to keep that level of excellence. I’m following (Bryan) Cranston and these great actors who set a really high water mark." — Bob Odenkirk, nominated for best actor in a drama for “Better Call Saul.”

“Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. ... I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy." — Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” in an email message after being nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy for the second successive year.

“How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake.” — Jane Lynch from “Only Murders in the Building,” nominated for guest actress in a comedy series.

"You never know if people are going to watch what you make so the entire experience of making a movie or show exists in its own creative and crazy bubble. ‘The Dropout’ was the most intense and surprisingly fun time, and for it to be appreciated in this way sweetens the whole experience for me. — Amanda Seyfried of “The Dropout,” nominated for best actress in a limited series or TV movie, in a statement.

This image released by HBO shows Sydney Sweeney in a scene from "Euphoria" Sweeney was nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a drama series. (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited