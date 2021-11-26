Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees

“When I hear about new refugees coming I feel their pain," said Kifaya Mohammed, the owner of Kifaya’s Kitchen, a local eatery which provided many of the meals.

Mohammed is a Somali native who came to the U.S. in 2006 and has helped feed refugees for years. She said she knows how stressful it is to arrive in a “new country with new food" and hopes the Thanksgiving meals provide a sense of comfort for the refugees.

"I’ve been there so I want to be able to help them right now and I have the chance to help them,” Mohammed said.