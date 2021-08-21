dayton-daily-news logo
Nordqvist, Koerstz Madsen share lead at Women's British Open

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays out of a bunker on the 14th green during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays out of a bunker on the 14th green during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Scandinavian golfers Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Scandinavians with contrasting resumes in golf, share the lead heading into the final round of the Women’s British Open.

A bunched-up chasing pack, featuring Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, promises to make it a Sunday to remember at Carnoustie.

In the toughest conditions of the week on the storied Scottish links, the 34-year-old Nordqvist — a two-time major champion from Sweden — shot her lowest round in one of women’s golf’s five elite events with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 on Saturday.

Koerstz Madsen, a 26-year-old Dane with just one top-10 finish in a major, joined Nordqvist on 9 under overall by rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at No. 12 and parring her way home down Carnoustie’s tough closing stretch to shoot 68.

They were a stroke ahead of Lizette Salas of the United States, whose up-and-down at the last completed a round of 70 that didn’t include a bogey from the fifth hole.

Yealimi Noh wasn’t so lucky. The 20-year-old American held at least a share of the lead for much of a third round that lived up to the “Moving Day” tag, only to drop shots on her final three holes and finish at 6 under with a 71.

That left Noh tied for eighth place with a star-studded group containing Korda (70), the recently crowned Olympic champion and new superstar of women’s golf, and two players who have won the Women’s Open in the last five years — 2018 champion Georgia Hall (73) and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn (68).

The top 14 were separated by just three shots going into the final round. Thompson, whose only major win was in 2014, was in a four-way tie for fourth after a 70.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist plays her tee shot on the 15th during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen plays a driver off the 5th tee during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
United States' Nelly Korda plays her shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
United States' Yealimi Noh adjusts her cap after putting on the 4th green during the third round of the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
