Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

A large tree fell onto a pickup truck in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
A large tree fell onto a pickup truck in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Updated 36 minutes ago
A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left more than a half-million customers without power in New England

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.

Utility workers labored to restore power as the storm's winds and rain, which were felt as far north as Nova Scotia, diminished throughout the day. Restoring power in the hardest-hit areas in southeastern Massachusetts will take days, the utility Eversource told the Cape Cod Times.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported about 425,000 power outages after powerful winds blew tree branches laden with wet, heavy leaves onto power lines. Utilities reported about 90,000 customers without power in Rhode Island, 17,000 in Maine, 15,000 in Connecticut and 6,000 in New Hampshire.

Officials advised against travel in southeastern Massachusetts because of wind, toppled trees and downed power lines. At the airport in New Bedford, the wind flipped a small plane over a fence.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) at a ferry dock on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Dozens of schools canceled classes. In Connecticut, power lines came down on a school bus headed to Middletown High School. No injuries were reported. Six students were on the bus, which continued its route after emergency responders removed the power lines.

In Rhode Island, authorities closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges amid wind gusts as high as 70 mph early Wednesday, then reopened them shortly afterward to most vehicles. School buses were not permitted to cross until Wednesday afternoon.

Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands was suspended Wednesday.

One driver was killed and another injured when a tree limb fell on two passing vehicles in Morris Township in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

The body of a kayaker who disappeared off New York's Long Island was recovered near the Bronx after being spotted in the water by a helicopter search crew, Coast Guard officials said Tuesday. Laurence Broderick, 45, had been reported missing early Tuesday.

A car drives past a downed tree on Hawthorn Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
A car drives past a downed tree on Hawthorn Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Gillie Rezendes of Artistic Autobody pulls the fence that was blown onto Middle Street in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
Gillie Rezendes of Artistic Autobody pulls the fence that was blown onto Middle Street in Fairhaven, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

Crew members of the North Attleboro Electric Dept. survey the damage done by a toppled tree that took down utility lines as a primary line arcs on Reservoir Street in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind system blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)
Crew members of the North Attleboro Electric Dept. survey the damage done by a toppled tree that took down utility lines as a primary line arcs on Reservoir Street in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind system blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

Halina Szlakowitz walks her granddaughter Olivia Staton, 5, to the Martin Elementary School sidestepping some downed tree limbs on the sidewalk in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind storm blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)
Halina Szlakowitz walks her granddaughter Olivia Staton, 5, to the Martin Elementary School sidestepping some downed tree limbs on the sidewalk in North Attleboro, Mass. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A nor'easter rain and wind storm blanketed the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

A small airplane finds itself on the wrong side of the fence, after high winds lifted it over the New Bedford airport fence onto Airport Road on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter storm slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
A small airplane finds itself on the wrong side of the fence, after high winds lifted it over the New Bedford airport fence onto Airport Road on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as a nor'easter storm slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

A sail boat runs aground into the Bridge Street causeway in Dartmouth, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as nor'easter storm slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)
A sail boat runs aground into the Bridge Street causeway in Dartmouth, Mass. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 as nor'easter storm slams into the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)

