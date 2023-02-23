Norfolk Southern is third railroad to offer paid sick time

The railroads have been reaching these deals without demanding concessions from the unions. But none of the sick time agreements so far cover train crews that have schedules keeping them on call 24-7. But the railroads have said they are negotiating with all of their unions about this.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said the Atlanta-based railroad is committed to improving workers’ “quality of life in partnership with our union leaders.”

Concerns about the lack of paid sick time and demanding schedules pushed the industry to the brink of a strike last fall before Congress stepped in to block a walkout and force workers to accept a five-year contract that included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But the contract didn't address many of their concerns about working conditions.

The federal Surface Transportation Board praised the railroads that have announced sick time agreements because it said “these types of collaborative efforts to tackle ‘quality of life’ issues should result in the further strengthening of our national rail network by promoting both retention of existing workers and providing incentives for potential new hires.”