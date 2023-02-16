North Carolina family seeks charges in police stun gun death

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood about 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to a report by Police Chief Estella Patterson released days later.

Police have said they were arresting Williams for possession of a controlled substance and that he was stunned with a Taser three times by two different officers as they tried to take him into custody. Williams can be heard in body and dashboard camera videos released by police last week protesting that he didn’t do anything and warning that he had a heart problem.