North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring

The decision comes two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and a highly successful run at Kansas before that. Williams won 903 games in a career that included those three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game, which was Williams' only first-round loss in 30 tournaments.