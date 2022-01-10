North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

Fein said the Cawthorn challenge will be the first of many they intend to file against other members of Congress associated with the insurrection in the near future. Free Speech for People and the group Our Revolution announced last week that it would urge state election administrators to bar Trump and members of Congress from appearing on future ballots

The “leading national precedent” for such cases was created in 1869 by the North Carolina Supreme Court, which described the meaning of “engage” when it comes to a disqualifying act of insurrection or rebellion under the 14th Amendment, the filing says.

State law says Cawthorn has the burden to “show by a preponderance of the evidence” that he’s qualified to run.

In response to word of the challenge, Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball pointed out that “over 245,000 patriots from western North Carolina elected Congressman Cawthorn to serve them in Washington” — a reference to his November 2020 victory in the current 11th District.

Now “a dozen activists who are comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th amendment for political gain will not distract him from that service,” Ball wrote in an email.

Cawthorn, 26, became the youngest member of Congress after his November 2020 election in the far-western 11th District and has become a social media favorite of Trump supporters. He plans to run in a new congressional district that appears friendlier to Republicans. He formally filed candidacy papers with the State Board of Elections last month, just before filing was suspended while redistricting lawsuits are pending.

The challenge asks the board to create a five-member panel from counties within the proposed 13th District to hear the challenge. The panel’s decision can be appealed state board and later to court.

The 11 voters, identified in additional paperwork filed with the board, are from four counties within the new 13th District, which stretches from the state's foothills east to parts of Charlotte.

Speaking at the “Save America Rally” on the morning of the riot, days after he was sworn in to Congress, Cawthorn said the “crowd has some fight in it.”

“The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice,” he added. “Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”

Cawthorn voted against certifying Biden's presidential victory, although later he signed a letter with other GOP members of Congress congratulating Biden. Cawthorn has said he had a constitutional duty to vote against him. He condemned the Capitol violence, but compared it to the summer 2020 protests over police brutality. Still, last summer Cawthorn warned North Carolinians of potential "bloodshed" over future elections he claims could "continue to be stolen," and questioned whether Biden was "dutifully elected."

The challengers also asked the board to let them question Cawthorn under oath in a deposition before the regional panel convenes, and to subpoena him and others to obtain documents.

“It’s easy to deny something on Twitter or in a speech to supporters,” Fein said. “But we look forward to questioning him under oath.”

One challenger, identified as Jay Walsh of Morganton, is a registered unaffiliated voter. He said in a news release that he took the same oath to defend the Constitution that members of Congress do while he was serving in the Navy, and accused some of them of “subverting the very democracy they swore to protect. Madison Cawthorn’s actions are damaging our country and eroding our freedoms.”