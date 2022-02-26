Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a suspected missile into the sea off of its eastern coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North's apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea. Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the Biden administration to make concessions such as relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possibly launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

In Other News
1
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
2
Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club
3
Jimenez overcomes errant drives in 67 at Cologuard Classic
4
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
5
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top