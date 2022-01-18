North Korea: Tactical guided missiles fired in latest test

First tested in 2019, the missile is part of North Korea’s expanding short-range weaponry that experts say are aimed at overwhelming missile defenses in North Asia. Its missile launches on Friday were of another short-range weapon apparently modeled after the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic system.

These missiles, which are potentially nuclear-capable, are designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, theoretically giving them a better chance at evading and defeating missile defense systems.

Park Won Gon, a professor at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said the North’s development and mass production of these short-range weapons are a key part of the country’s efforts to cement its status as a nuclear power in hopes of wresting badly needed economic concessions from rivals.

The North has so far rejected the Biden administration’s open-ended offers to resume talks, saying that Washington must first abandon what Pyongyang perceives as “hostile” policies.

Even if negotiations resume, it could be impossible to entirely remove all the short-range weapons North Korea has already produced. Kim Jong Un is clearly trying to convert the diplomacy with Washington into an arms-reduction negotiation between nuclear states and rejecting any process that would culminate in a unilateral surrender of weapons he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, Park said.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs in response to North Korea’s earlier tests of a purported hypersonic missile.

The State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction activities. The Biden administration also said it would pursue additional U.N. sanctions over the North’s continued tests.