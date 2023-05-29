North Korea notifies neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

Japan's coast guard said the notice it received from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.

Japan's coast guard issued a safety warning for ships that would be passing through the area during the launch window. Japan's coast guard coordinates and distributes maritime safety information in East Asia, which is likely the reason it was the recipient of North Korea's notice.