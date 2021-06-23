North Korea's foreign minister says no interest in US talks

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Seoul have been stalled since the collapse of a meeting between Kim Jong Un and former President Donald Trump in 2019 because of a disagreement over an easing of U.S.-led economic sanctions in exchange for partial denuclearization by North Korea.

While U.S. and South Korean officials expressed optimism over Kim’s comment that he expects both dialogue and confrontation, some experts say North Korea has been communicating the same message for months — that it has no intention to return to talks unless the United States offers meaningful concessions, likely in the form of eased sanctions.

Sung Kim, President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea, said Washington was prepared to meet the North “anywhere, anytime without preconditions" as he visited Seoul for discussions with South Korean and Japanese officials over the nuclear standoff. But he stressed that the Biden administration would continue to pressure North Korea with sanctions over its nuclear and missile ambitions.

The trilateral talks followed a four-day North Korean ruling party meeting last week at which Kim Jong Un called for stronger efforts to improve the nation’s economy, battered by pandemic border closures and facing worsening food shortages.