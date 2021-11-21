North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants

North Macedonia's public prosecutor’s office said the suspects had set up the makeshift camp where they forcibly kept other migrants who had entered the country illegally from Greece and were waiting to cross into Serbia on their way to other wealthier European countries. The criminal gang had operated since August, prosecutors allege.

Authorities said the migrants were kept forcibly in the camp, their passports and mobile phones confiscated. The suspects, according to the authorities, “physically abused the victims, photographed them and sent their photos to family members, asking for money to let victims to continue on their route.”