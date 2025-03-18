North Macedonia appeals for calm as nightclub fire deaths trigger protests

Investigations have so revealed that the club was operating at at least double its 250-person capacity without proper licensing. Official say there were numerous safety violations — no emergency exits, insufficient fire equipment, the use of flammable cladding and no sprinkler system. Many victims were trampled as panicked concertgoers rushed toward a single exit.

Neighboring Serbia and Bulgaria, which immediately offered assistance following the tragedy, are observing a day of national mourning Tuesday in solidarity with North Macedonia.

Medical specialists from the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Israel have arrived to support treatment efforts for the injured, Health Ministry official said. And the European Union is helping transport burn victims to nearby countries.

Around 50 patients are being treated in mostly neighboring and nearby countries, the majority of them with serious burns. The disaster has intensified scrutiny of corruption in North Macedonia, which the EU has previously identified as a major obstacle to the country's accession to the bloc. Authorities are investigating allegations that club owners bribed officials to bypass safety regulations.

The government has ordered nationwide inspections of all nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

Testorides reported from Skopje, North Macedonia

Credit: AP Credit: AP

