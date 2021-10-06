North Macedonia: Overheated cable caused fatal hospital fire

“There is no reason to attribute political or managerial responsibility for Minister Venko Filipce and Deputy Minister Ilir Hasani, who resigned for moral reasons," Zaev said, adding that authorities would deliver their findings on potential mistakes made. He said he has “full confidence” that both have the capacity to continue running the country’s health system.

Zaev said the field hospitals were built under emergency conditions during the pandemic and were not intended to be equipped with oxygen as they were constructed to treat milder COVID-19 cases.

But a surge in infections led to a shortage of beds in state hospitals, and health authorities decided to allow the installation of oxygen systems vital for the care of seriously ill patients in the field hospitals, he said.

Zaev said he had ordered the health ministry to inspect all field hospitals in the country.

“The most important thing now is to strengthen the controls and checks in order to reduce the risk of such accidents,” Zaev said.

Nineteen field hospitals, funded by a World Bank loan, were set up across North Macedonia over the past year to tackle surging coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds. Health authorities say all 19 were constructed according to the specifications and standards laid out by the World Bank as a condition for the loan.