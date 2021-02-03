North Macedonia: Women protest over online sexual harassment

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said four people were recently arrested in connection with the case. The minister gave no further details.

Several women at Wednesday's protest said their photographs were stolen from hacked social media accounts.

A woman who spoke at the protest and identified herself only as Ana urged authorities to introduce legislation that would reduce online sexual harassment and strengthen police powers.

“It is a high time for this to end,” she told the protesters. “We need legislation for this to provide a better future for us and generations to come.” Telegram could not be immediately reached for comment.

Young people, wearing face masks and trying to maintain distance, march during a protest through downtown Skopje, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Several hundred mostly young people have gathered in front of the North Macedonia's Interior ministry on Wednesday to protest sexual harassment of women on social media and policy of impunity for that kind of violence.

